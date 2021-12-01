Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanna Fletcher offers update on Strictly’s Amy Dowden after Crohn’s flare-up

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 10.44am
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)
Giovanna Fletcher says her family has “gained a new member” after professional dancer Amy Dowden moved into her family home following a Crohn’s flare-up.

The 31-year-old Welsh dancer and choreographer suffered an episode earlier this week while walking near the Fletcher home and was admitted to hospital.

She was partnered with McFly singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher, who has three sons with author Giovanna, on the BBC One show, but they became the eighth duo eliminated during Musicals Week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden on Strictly (BBC/PA)

The pair have continued to dance together despite being out of the competition.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Giovanna offered an update on Dowden’s recovery.

She said: “They were dancing. They kept that up. And I think that is so good.

“When you are doing that show and there are all those endorphins running through you, to suddenly stop isn’t that great.

“But she had a flare-up last week as she was at our house. Tom was with her, (fellow celebrity contestant) Sara Davies was with her, they were out on a walk when it started.

“It was so bad she had to get an ambulance and then stay in hospital.

“Since then everyone in Strictly is in bubbles. She can’t travel to the Midlands or Wales. We just want her with us.”

Giovanna and husband Tom stepped in to help while Dowden’s husband, Ben Jones, was working away from home.

She joked: “It is more of a hostage situation possibly. But I do think that is something that is not focused on. The friendships that can be made through Strictly.

“We absolutely adore her. For us it is not a Strictly curse. We have actually gained a new member.”

Speaking about Dowden’s recovery, Fletcher added: “She is good. She was sat on the sofa last night. The colour is back in her cheeks.

Giovanna Fletcher
Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

“She has still got her hot water bottle and every now and then you can see she is in pain. People with Crohn’s are living with pain.

“But it is nice to see the pink going back into her cheeks.”

Caerphilly-born Dowden first revealed she was suffering from Crohn’s disease in 2019, in a bid to help other sufferers.

Giovanna is also the reigning Queen of the Castle after winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020 and singled out her friend Frankie Bridge as a potential winner in this year’s show.

She said: “I don’t know. I was watching last night. I love Frank. She is an amazing friend. I think she could take the crown.”