Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Trisha Goddard: Running helped my recovery from breast cancer

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.03am
Trisha Goddard (Isabel Infantes/PA
Trisha Goddard (Isabel Infantes/PA

Trisha Goddard has said running whilst undergoing cancer treatment helped her recovery both mentally and physically.

The talk show host and TV presenter, 63, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and operations for a year.

Goddard also revealed she found her hot flushes during the menopause “great” as it allowed her to run in extremely low temperatures.

She told Runner’s World UK: “Running helped my recovery from breast cancer.

“I ran all the way through my treatment and it was bloody hard, but it kept my head together, and because the doctors were constantly checking on me they could see the physical benefits.

Dancing On Ice 2020
Trisha Goddard is best known for hosting her talk show Trisha from 1998 to 2010 (Ian West/PA)

“Chemotherapy and cancer drugs leach the calcium from you, so your bone density is checked before and after treatment. Mine was optimum at the start and a year later I’d only lost half a per cent.”

The broadcaster also explained how she thought the hot flushes caused by the menopause were “great” as they allowed her to run through severe weather conditions and -11°C temperatures while living in Boston.

She added: “I’ll run in snow, sleet, rain. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was terrified.

“I went for a run and it was sleeting, and I remember holding my head up, letting it sting my face, thinking, ‘I may never feel this again.’ I’d never felt so alive.”

Goddard reflected on how her default was to run every day after her cancer diagnosis and said she would even park her car 20 minutes from the hospital to run the rest of the journey.

“When I ran there for my first session, the radiotherapy technician said, ‘You won’t be doing that any more. Most people can barely walk through the door. Don’t get any ideas about running every day, just rest’”, she recalled.

(Philip Haynes)

“I was so angry with him that I made sure I did run every day.

“Now I remember him with fondness because I need people like that. I only need to be told I can’t and then I do.”

The broadcaster is best known for her morning talk show Trisha which ran from 1998 to 2010, as well as hosting a US version, named The Trisha Goddard Show, from 2012 until it was cancelled in 2014.

Goddard currently presents her own show on Saturday afternoons on talkRadio which focuses on current affairs and social issues.

In 2020, she also took part in the twelfth series of Dancing on Ice and was paired with Lukasz Rozycki.

Read the full Trisha Goddard interview in the January issue of Runner’s World UK.

More from The Courier