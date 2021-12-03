Stormzy takes to the stage at his Merky Foundation’s first Christmas party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rapper AJ Tracey and former footballer Ian Wright were among the attendees at the first Christmas party held by Stormzy’s charity, the Merky Foundation.

A Very Merky Christmas took place at Fairfield Halls in the musician’s hometown of Croydon, with free tickets given to people living in the south London borough.

Stormzy on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

Attendees were treated to games, workshops, a tombola and a performance from a choir.

Brit Award-winner Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, took to the stage clutching a microphone and wearing a festive Father Christmas hat.

AJ Tracey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Up and coming rapper ArrDee, from Brighton, was also among the crowd, while AJ Tracey and fellow rapper Wretch 32 both also featured.

The Merky Books team are also donating 500 copies of their first children’s book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength as part of the event.

A choir performs for the audience in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)

The comic strip-style book is a celebratory collection of modern-day heroes curated by Stormzy, including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and former footballer Wright.

Author and performance poet Sophia Thakur was due to perform and the book’s illustrator, young artist Denzell Dankwah, ran a drop-in drawing workshops for children throughout the day.