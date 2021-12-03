Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy takes to the stage at his Merky Foundation’s first Christmas party

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 9.00pm
Stormzy on stage during A Very Merky Christmas (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stormzy on stage during A Very Merky Christmas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rapper AJ Tracey and former footballer Ian Wright were among the attendees at the first Christmas party held by Stormzy’s charity, the Merky Foundation.

A Very Merky Christmas took place at Fairfield Halls in the musician’s hometown of Croydon, with free tickets given to people living in the south London borough.

Stormzy Christmas party
Stormzy on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

Attendees were treated to games, workshops, a tombola and a performance from a choir.

Brit Award-winner Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, took to the stage clutching a microphone and wearing a festive Father Christmas hat.

Stormzy Christmas party
AJ Tracey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Up and coming rapper ArrDee, from Brighton, was also among the crowd, while AJ Tracey and fellow rapper Wretch 32 both also featured.

The Merky Books team are also donating 500 copies of their first children’s book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength as part of the event.

Stormzy Christmas party
A choir performs for the audience in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)

The comic strip-style book is a celebratory collection of modern-day heroes curated by Stormzy, including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and former footballer Wright.

Author and performance poet Sophia Thakur was due to perform and the book’s illustrator, young artist Denzell Dankwah, ran a drop-in drawing workshops for children throughout the day.