Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Duran Duran announce more dates for 40th anniversary celebration tour

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 7.10am
(L to R) Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon le Bon of Duran Duran (Matt Crossick/PA)
(L to R) Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon le Bon of Duran Duran (Matt Crossick/PA)

Duran Duran have announced more dates for their 40th anniversary celebration tour.

The run, which features shows across the UK and Europe, will kick off with a three-night immersive experience in Ibiza called Touch The Sunrise.

Fans will be able to join the band for the May bank holiday weekend which will include DJ sets, outdoor film screenings, and a headline show.

The renowned British new wave group will be joined by two well-known members of the UK dance music scene, DJ Pete Tong and producer Erol Alkan.

The run will kick off with a three-night immersive experience in Ibiza called Touch the Sunrise (John Swannell/PA)

Singer Simon Le Bon said: “Touch The Sunrise is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we’ve never done before.

“Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.

“People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there’s a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there – that’s about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.

“Our set is going to be dancefloor-heavy – and after what we’ve all been through these past two years, we just can’t wait.”

The show will be Duran Duran’s first performance in Ibiza since 1987.

Two further outdoor shows have also been announced for 2022 at Castle Howard in Yorkshire, and the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness, Scotland.

Tickets for the experience, taking place from April 29 to May 2 next year, are available now.

More from The Courier