Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lily James and Oliver Chris to star in BBC’s Beauty And The Beast panto

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.03am
Lily James (PA)
Lily James (PA)

Lily James and Oliver Chris will star in a star-studded pantomime of Beauty And The Beast as part of a new BBC Christmas tradition.

They will take the leading roles in the BBC Two version of the fairy tale where an unlikely romance forms between a cursed beast and his warm-hearted prisoner.

The festive show for Comic Relief follows last year’s production of Cinderella, which starred Rege-Jean Page, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Anya Taylor-Joy and Daniel Craig, and raised nearly £900,000.

Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan, who played Buttons in Cinderella, will return as Bonzo in this year’s production, joined by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, from Ghosts, as Beauty’s brother Jacques, with Sian Gibson as their mother, and Susan Wokoma, from Chewing Gum, as Amelie.

Sian Gibson
Sian Gibson will play Beauty’s mother (PA)

James is no stranger to fairy tales, having played Cinderella in Disney’s 2015 film version, while Chris is a stage and screen actor who has featured in Green Wing and Endeavour.

Peter Kay’s Car Share actress Gibson said: “I thought my panto career was behind me, but oh no it’s not!

“Just thrilled I’ve not been asked to play the beast actually. It’s going to be lots of Christmassy fun and a great chance to raise crucial funds for such a wonderful charity.”

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird, Call The Midwife actress Pam Ferris and Celia Imrie from Better Things will also take part, with singer-songwriter Tom Rosenthal cast as Mr Bell.

The pantomime also promises cameos from Miranda Hart, Lenny Henry, David Tennant, David Walliams and Michael Sheen.

Rosenthal said: “The chance to act alongside Simon Bird is an opportunity I cannot turn down, seemingly.”

Sir Quentin Blake will once again be providing illustrations for the production.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis said: “I don’t know that we’ve ever done anything for Comic Relief which was more full of a sense of fame and fun – last year the show made nearly a million pounds, and I’m really hoping that Beauty And The Beast will also raise a beautiful amount of cash for all our brilliant projects at a pretty beastly time.” 

Beauty And The Beast: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas will air on December 19 at 9pm on BBC Two.

More from The Courier