Jennifer Lawrence details her reaction to meeting Ariana Grande

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 8.57am
A scene from Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)
A scene from Don't Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has said she felt like “a radio contest winner” when she met Ariana Grande.

Singer Grande, 28, features in the film Don’t Look Up as part of a music “power couple” in which she plays pop star Riley Bina alongside rapper Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi), who stars as DJ Chello.

The movie, directed by The Big Short film-maker Adam McKay, stars Lawrence as astronomy student Kate Dibiasky, alongside professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) as the pair discover a comet is heading directly towards Earth.

A scene from Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Speaking at a press conference for the film, Lawrence said: “I mean, I’m a huge fan of her music and Scott’s…”

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, who is expecting her first child with New York City art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, added: “It’s just like, you know, like overwhelming. ‘Cause our worlds don’t normally collide.

“I just felt like a radio contest winner. I just didn’t know how to talk to her. So I just, you know, did my best.”

In the film, Grammy winner Grande and Kid Cudi perform the song Just Look Up which they co-wrote and has been released as a single.

Singer Cudi, who has worked with Jay-Z, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and more, described Grande as “an incredible artist” adding: “And you know, her vocal performance is just like stellar… it’s like her voice is just amazing.”

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi in Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

He added: “But like, so I’m just really happy that we were able to figure it out, and it worked man. I’m really proud of it.”

The film marks DiCaprio’s first screen appearance since Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood in 2019, while Lawrence has not starred in a movie since the X-Men instalment Dark Phoenix, also in 2019.

The star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Sir Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel and Melanie Lynskey.

– Don’t Look Up will be in selected UK cinemas from December 10 and will stream on Netflix from December 24.

