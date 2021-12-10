Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 10.33am
Tom Holland during a photocall for his new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Holland during a photocall for his new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Holland has suggested he could quit acting to pursue “other things”.

The Spider-Man star said he is experiencing a “mid-life crisis at 25” after taking up acting at the young age of 11.

Speaking ahead of the release of his latest film as the web-slinging superhero, No Way Home, Holland told Sky News he is unsure whether he wants to continue on his current path.

He said: “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor.

Bafta awards
Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to go and do other things.

“I don’t know. Genuinely, I’m having a mid-life crisis at 25. I’m having like a pre-mid-life crisis.”

Early in his career, the west London-raised star won acclaim playing the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End.

He attended the prestigious Brit School for performing arts, which counts Adele and Amy Winehouse among its former students, before landing the role of Marvel staple Spider-Man.

Holland is due to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

