Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eamonn Holmes to join GB News from ITV

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.35am Updated: December 10 2021, 12.57pm
Eamonn Holmes will front a GB News programme in the new year (David Parry/PA)
Eamonn Holmes will front a GB News programme in the new year (David Parry/PA)

The broadcaster Eamonn Holmes is joining GB News from ITV.

The TV presenter and journalist, 62, will host a new programme in the new year, GB News announced.

His wife and on-screen presenting partner, Ruth Langsford, will continue to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.

Holmes said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.

“Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women.”

Alongside his wife, Holmes has been a regular fixture on This Morning for 15 years.

However, in November 2020, ITV confirmed the duo would be leaving the Friday show, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond taking their place.

They have continued to host the daytime programme during the holidays.

Before This Morning, Holmes presented GMTV and has also worked across radio, with slots on stations including Radio 5 Live, Magic, BBC Radio 2, and talkRadio.

Holmes, from Belfast, is the latest signing to fledgling channel GB News.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Eamonn Holmes with his wife and fellow presenter, Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

He joins on-air talent including former Sky anchor Colin Brazier, ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

In November, the broadcaster Stephen Dixon also announced he was joining the channel after nearly 22 years with Sky.

The news comes two months after former BBC political broadcaster Andrew Neil stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.

The 72-year-old had been absent from the channel since announcing a break two weeks into its launch and later said he “came close to a breakdown” after suffering from stress due to the station’s technical problems.