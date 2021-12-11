AJ Odudu and Rose Ayling-Ellis joint top of leaderboard in Strictly semi-final

AJ Odudu and Rose Ayling-Ellis have placed joint top of the leaderboard in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final after both secured a perfect 40 and a score of 39 for their two routines.

At the halfway point, TV presenter Odudu took the lead with her quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman with her partner Kai Widdrington, which was awarded the top mark of 40.

EastEnders actress Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice received the perfect score for their Argentine tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira, which judge Craig Revel Horwood said belonged in the final.

Motsi Mabuse added: “Oh my word, what a statement, for me personally that was the dance of the night, the dance of the month, the dance of the series… I fell in love with all the details, that’s it.”

AJ Odudu came joint first with a combined score of 79 for her two routines (Guy Levy/BBC)

For their second dance, Odudu and Widdrington, who landed in the dance-off last week against BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, performed a rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee – and received a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

Speaking about their second performance, dancer turned judge Anton Du Beke said he had “rather loved” their routine, and head judge Shirley Ballas said it was “just beautiful”.

While it was Ayling-Ellis’ first dance that received a 39 when she performed a waltz to How Long Will I Love You by pop star Ellie Goulding, the highest score for that dance of the season.

Du Beke became emotional as he gave the couple feedback and said: “You’re amazing”, while Revel Horwood said it was “one of the most amazing waltzes I have seen”.

John Whaite performed an emotional couple’s choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory during the show (Guy Levy/BBC)

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Strictly’s first all-male pairing, placed third after scoring two 39s, one for their emotional couple’s choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory and the other for their energetic jive to Higher Power by Coldplay.

The Bake Off winner dedicated his couple’s choice dance to those who supported him when he came out as gay when he was younger and to the people who “feel a bit afraid in life” and wanted to send a message that it “gets better”.

Commenting on his second routine – the jive – Revel Horwood said it was “a-m-a-zing”, while Mabuse said she loved the routine from “beginning to end”.

Ballas said Whaite had “simmered, bubbled and boiled” and described the routine as “superb”.

Rhys Stephenson and pro partner Nancy Xu came fourth in the semi-final (Guy Levy/BBC)

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and pro partner Nancy Xu came fourth after they received a score of 36 for their tango to Queen’s One Vision and 38 for their samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera), sung by Michael Buble.

Ballas praised the pair for opening the semi-final with their tango, adding: “You came out on fire. What I was most impressed about is that you’re mastering your craft.”

For their second routine, Ballas said: “I’m so excited, I don’t know what to do with myself”, and quipped to Revel Horwood: “You were right.”

Du Beke said Stephenson had done “pretty good”, with Revel Horwood adding that he had “loved it”.

Here's all the scores on the floors for the #Strictly Semi-Final! pic.twitter.com/eI2G3PJBqn — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 11, 2021

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final results show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7:20pm.