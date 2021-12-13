Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Love Island star Demi Jones announces she is free of cancer

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 6.37pm
Demi Jones (Ian West/PA)
Demi Jones (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Demi Jones has revealed she is cancer free.

The reality TV personality, who is in her early 20s, announced she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May and that she was seeking treatment.

She had been updating her followers on Instagram since discovering a lump in her neck in early April.

Sharing a photo of herself outside Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Jones told her followers a body scan had shown she was now free of the condition.

She wrote: “I’m cancer free! I did it! I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body.

“It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year.

“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022.”

Fellow former Love Islanders Sharon Gaffka and Dr Alex George were among those sending their congratulations.

Jones’ diagnosis came after she was admitted to hospital earlier this year to have a “potentially cancerous” lump removed from her neck.

She will soon appear on ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty, which will see her strip off in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.

Jones entered the villa on day 16 of Love Island 2020 and made it to the final, placing third alongside Luke Mabbott, who she had partnered up with on the show. They have since split.

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

It is most common in people aged in their 30s and women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS.

