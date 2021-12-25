Richard E Grant, Sir Mick Jagger and more share festive messages

An error occurred. Please try again.

Actor Richard E Grant has shared a Christmas message thanking people for the “support, compassion, kindness and love” received over the last year.

Grant, star of films like Can You Ever Forgive Me?, appeared emotional in a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, saying: “Wishing you a great Christmas and a Covid-free 2022.

“Thank you for all the support, compassion, kindness and love that we’ve received from you, my daughter and I, over the last year, so grateful, thank you.”

The Withnail and I star, 64, revealed in September that his wife, Joan Washington, had died.

He and Washington, a voice coach, had been married for more than 30 years and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

Singer Dua Lipa encouraged people to “check on your loved ones” in a message on Twitter.

Merry Xmas everyone and Happy Holidays ❤️🎄 The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing pic.twitter.com/h98sen6Hli — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 25, 2021

She wrote: “Merry Xmas everyone and Happy Holidays. The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing.”

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to you all! pic.twitter.com/3Jc1goO4Vs — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) December 25, 2021

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger was also among the famous faces sharing festive messages on social media. He shared a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a glitzy silver jacket standing in front of a Christmas tree, writing: “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to you all!”.

Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa has been. If Christmas Day is a tough one for you, then I wish you peace, and remember you are not alone today. Here's to joy, here's to hope, here's to Christmas 🎄❤️🎄 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 25, 2021

Pointless star Richard Osman tweeted: “Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa has been. If Christmas Day is a tough one for you, then I wish you peace, and remember you are not alone today. Here’s to joy, here’s to hope, here’s to Christmas.”

Sir Ringo Starr sent wishes of “peace and love” in a festive tweet.

Merry Christmas everybody have a beautiful day I send you peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈🕺🏼🥦🦏👏☮️ pic.twitter.com/ggnca0K8b6 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 25, 2021

The Beatles drummer tweeted: “Merry Christmas everybody have a beautiful day I send you peace and love.”

Anyone that says “Happy Christmas” and not “Merry Christmas” today does not deserve an extra pig in blanket…. — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) December 25, 2021

TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp tweeted: “Anyone that says ‘Happy Christmas’ and not ‘Merry Christmas’ today does not deserve an extra pig in blanket….”

Former X Factor star Olly Murs shared a festive snap featuring his dog.

Find yourself a dog that loves xmas like our missy 🤣❤️🎅🏻 merry xmas you cheeky lot! pic.twitter.com/4UeONSVX2w — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) December 25, 2021

He tweeted: “Find yourself a dog that loves xmas like our missy. merry xmas you cheeky lot!”.

100 dad points if you’ve already been round the house with a bin bag for wrapping paper 😂#MerryChristmas — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 25, 2021

BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly contestant Dan Walker tweeted: “100 dad points if you’ve already been round the house with a bin bag for wrapping paper Face with tears of joy #MerryChristmas”.

Other stars sharing messages overnight included Coldplay, the Beckhams and the actors Tom Felton and Taron Egerton.

Appearing alongside his band mates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thanked fans for their support.

He said: “Hello, we’re called Coldplay and this is our annual Christmas message that we haven’t done for about 10 years.

“Sorry, we’re not great at Christmas messages but what we wanted to say is thank you to everyone… and hope that wherever you are you’re OK.

“From all of us here at Coldplay incorporated we send you all the season’s greetings.”

Martin recently revealed that the band would not make any more music after 2025 but will continue to perform together.

Former singer and model Victoria Beckham posted a video of her husband David, the former England footballer, singing in front of an open fire and sporting a Santa hat.

“Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?” she wrote.

In the video, she can be heard to say: “Oh my God, you were trying hard with that vocal.”

“Oh I’m sorry, Adele,” her husband replies jokingly.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder shared a picture to his own Instagram later with his three dogs, captioned: “So girls this is what’s going to happen tomorrow How excited are we?”

Other celebrities posted festive messages also featuring pictures with their furry friends.

“Happy Christmas to one and all,” Harry Potter star Tom Felton wrote, captioning a picture of himself and a cartoon image of his dog, with a Slytherin flag in the background.

Egerton, who stars in Kingsman and the Elton John biopic Rocketman, posted a short clip of himself being licked by his dog, writing: “Merry Christmas from me and this blonde rat.”