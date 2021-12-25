Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard E Grant, Sir Mick Jagger and more share festive messages

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 10.48am Updated: December 25 2021, 11.44am
Richard E Grant (PA)
Richard E Grant (PA)

Actor Richard E Grant has shared a Christmas message thanking people for the “support, compassion, kindness and love” received over the last year.

Grant, star of films like Can You Ever Forgive Me?, appeared emotional in a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, saying: “Wishing you a great Christmas and a Covid-free 2022.

“Thank you for all the support, compassion, kindness and love that we’ve received from you, my daughter and I, over the last year, so grateful, thank you.”

The Withnail and I star, 64, revealed in September that his wife, Joan Washington, had died.

He and Washington, a voice coach, had been married for more than 30 years and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

Singer Dua Lipa encouraged people to “check on your loved ones” in a message on Twitter.

She wrote: “Merry Xmas everyone and Happy Holidays. The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing.”

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger was also among the famous faces sharing festive messages on social media. He shared a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a glitzy silver jacket standing in front of a Christmas tree, writing: “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to you all!”.

Pointless star Richard Osman tweeted: “Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa has been. If Christmas Day is a tough one for you, then I wish you peace, and remember you are not alone today. Here’s to joy, here’s to hope, here’s to Christmas.”

Sir Ringo Starr sent wishes of “peace and love” in a festive tweet.

The Beatles drummer tweeted: “Merry Christmas everybody have a beautiful day I send you peace and love.”

TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp tweeted: “Anyone that says ‘Happy Christmas’ and not ‘Merry Christmas’ today does not deserve an extra pig in blanket….”

Former X Factor star Olly Murs shared a festive snap featuring his dog.

He tweeted: “Find yourself a dog that loves xmas like our missy. merry xmas you cheeky lot!”.

BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly contestant Dan Walker tweeted: “100 dad points if you’ve already been round the house with a bin bag for wrapping paper Face with tears of joy #MerryChristmas”.

Other stars sharing messages overnight included Coldplay, the Beckhams and the actors Tom Felton and Taron Egerton.

Appearing alongside his band mates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thanked fans for their support.