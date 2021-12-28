Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stacey Solomon says family’s ‘hearts are broken’ after death of their dog, Theo

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.52pm
Stacey Solomon arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.
TV star Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news of the death of her dog, Theo, saying “our hearts are broken”.

She announced on Instagram that the family had had to bid farewell to their beloved pet.

Alongside a selection of pictures, she wrote: “Sweet Dreams Theo.

“The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty. I miss you so much already. My little girl.

“But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives. Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.”

The TV star gave birth to her daughter Rose, her youngest child, on October 4, which was also her 32nd birthday. She and her fiance, Joe Swash, have a son, Rex, and Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships.

She thanked Theo for being a “best friend” to Rex and said “the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world”.

“Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you.”

The Loose Women presenter ended her post writing: “Sleep tight my beautiful little lady.”

Frozen 2 European Premiere – London
Stacey Solomon attending the European premiere of Frozen 2 held at the BFI South Bank, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

In additional messages shared on her Instagram stories, she said: “I am so lost. Even going to the toilet and not having you at my feet. The doorbell goes and there’s no bark. I climbed into bed for the first time in 11 years and you weren’t jumping in with me. I’m so lost without you.”

The TV presenter Ruth Langsford was among those sharing condolence messages on her post, writing: “Oh Stacey… I’m so, so sorry. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close. What a wonderful life she had with you all though… hold on tight to those memories. Sending you all love and a huge hug.”

