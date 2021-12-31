Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Louise Thompson praises partner Ryan Libbey as her ‘rock’ after traumatic birth

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 6.36pm Updated: December 31 2021, 6.42pm
Louise Thompson (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Louise Thompson (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Louise Thompson has called her partner Ryan Libbey her “rock” and praised him for looking after her and their newborn son following her traumatic birth as she describes 2021 as the “hardest year of her life”.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, revealed last week that she had suffered serious complications while giving birth to her son, Leo-Hunter, five weeks ago.

She shared a series of photos to social media of Libbey caring for baby Leo-Hunter and said he had to “witness things that no partner should ever have to”.

In a post to Instagram, Thompson wrote: “2021 has been the hardest year of my life by miles. And I really mean that. Miles.

“But there is someone in my life who will have found it equally as hard. This guy.

“He has had to witness things that no partner should ever have to.

“He has called ambulances. He has been inside (and outside) operating theatres for hours.

“He has had to bring up our son as a single parent for the first month+ of his life.

“He has slept on the hard floor of the hospital for a week. (I didn’t realise that he would sneak off to the chapel in the middle of the night to pray)… and that’s before things even got bad

“Then he had to come home and organise the entire house whilst looking after a newborn because it was still pretty much a building site.

“He has coordinated my whole family so that they could come and visit me and minimise the stress.

“He has had to look after me and the baby for the first few weeks of me arriving home because I haven’t been able to look after myself.”

The Nespresso Nominees Party for the BAFTA Film Awards Arrivals – London
Louise Thompson had previously said she experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital (Ian West/PA)

The reality TV star listed further ways in which her partner has helped her including showering her, cooking, cleaning and bringing their newborn son to the hospital every day so she could bond with him while she was an inpatient.

She added: “He never complains.

“And he’s still doing the lion’s share of the work between the two of us.

“Ryan I commend you.

“I don’t know many men who would be able to handle this situation with such grace and fortitude.

“You are my rock and I’m so sorry for what you’ve been through. 2022 better be our year!! I will do my best to be strong for u two.”

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

She said she had suffered “various serious complications” and that she experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital.

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Ryan Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple were engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]