Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Florence Pugh thanks ‘incredible special people’ as she celebrates turning 26

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.38am
Florence Pugh thanks ‘incredible special people’ as she celebrates turning 26 (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh thanks ‘incredible special people’ as she celebrates turning 26 (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh has thanked the “unbelievable amount of incredible special people” who have supported her as she celebrated her 26th birthday.

The Black Widow and Midsommar actress said the process of growing older and beginning to “understand why you are the way that you are” was “magical”.

Sharing a picture of herself in a blue jumper, checked mini-skirt and white platformed shoes on Instagram she said: “This puppy turns 26 today.

“Another lap around the sun. Another day to wear FANTASTIC CHUNKY SHOES.

“My older sister told me last night, “it just gets better and better”, I remember that not really meaning much when I was younger.

“But it is magical how with each year you grow you actually begin to slow, speed up again, slow down again, soften, understand your brain, understand your anxieties, understand why you are the way that you are and just slowly begin to be okay with it.”

“26 years of an unbelievable amount of incredible special people who have taught me, loved me, educated me.

“Some still here, some not.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – After Party – London
Pugh recently reprised her role as Russian assassin Yelena Belova in Marvel miniseries Hawkeye, alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld (Matt Crossick/ PA)

“We are made of all the things and places and people and art and movies and books and scripts and songs and food and shoes (personal one ;)… each year getting a little more fermented and complex and wise whacky creatures.”

Pugh recently reprised her role as Russian assassin Yelena Belova in Marvel miniseries Hawkeye, alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, which aired on Disney+.

She thanked her family, friends and family for the birthday wishes, adding: “I truly appreciate you all.”

Among those wishing Pugh well was former Scrubs star Zach Braff, who she has been reportedly dating since 2019.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful human,” Braff wrote.

“I am so lucky to know you. And the world is lucky to get to witness your talent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier