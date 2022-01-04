Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiance Ross Burningham

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 6.20am
Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiance Ross Burningham (Ian West/ PA)
Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiance Ross Burningham (Ian West/ PA)

Ricki Lake has tied the knot with her fiance Ross Burningham, describing the occasion as “the happiest of days”.

The chat show host and Hairspray star, 53,  shared the happy news online almost a year after announcing her engagement.

Posting several pictures to Instagram she said: “We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!” adding in another post that it was “the happiest of days”.

Lake wore a flowing yellow dress and held a small bouquet while her husband donned a simple black shirt.

The presenter and actress is well known for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray as well as her own 1993 daytime talk show called Ricki Lake.

Lake has been open about her struggle with hair loss, recently posting on social media about the decision to shave her head, which she called “scary and liberating”.

But she described the journey towards “self-love and acceptance” as a “great gift”.

She and Burningham made their engagement public in February 2021.

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 until his death in 2015.

She took part in the UK singing show X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and had previously taken part in the US series of The Masked Singer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier