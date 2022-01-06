Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Manford to host arena show celebrating West End musicals

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 12.02am
Jason Manford (Yui Mok/PA)
Jason Manford will host an arena show featuring some of the biggest West End musicals as part of a BBC One special.

Big Night Of Musicals at the AO Arena in Manchester will feature performances from the casts of Frozen, The Lion King, Back To The Future, The Drifters and Dear Evan Hansen.

There will also be performances from touring shows including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School Of Rock, Bat Out Of Hell and Dreamgirls – plus a Disney medley from the cast of Beauty And The Beast.

London theatres
(Luciana Guerra/PA)

Comedian and presenter Manford, 40, will host the night, on January 24, as a thank you to National Lottery players, who have helped to support the arts during the pandemic.

More than 2,000 theatres have received support through the lottery, with a total of £228 million going to the culture sector.

National Lottery also said “thousands of tickets” are being made available to the grassroots arts organisations it supports from the North West.

The 90-minute show will air on BBC One on January 29, with a radio version broadcast on BBC Radio 2 the following day.

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said: “We are delighted to bring a great night of contemporary musicals that the entire family can enjoy into viewers homes, showcasing the world class talent that British theatre is known for.”

Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: “Following Radio 2’s award-winning Musicals: The Greatest Show which was also broadcast on BBC One in February 2021, I’m thrilled to be delighting our musical-loving listeners once again with this fantastic new show – just what we need to lift our spirits during a cold January.”

It comes after a string of cancelled theatre performances, with The Lion King and Life Of Pi among the West End shows having to dim their lights due to Covid-enforced staff shortages over the lucrative Christmas period.

