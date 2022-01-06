The National Theatre cancels press night of new musical Hex due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

The National Theatre has announced that the press night of its new musical Hex has been cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19 on the production.

The new show, which is an original take on the classic fairytale Sleeping Beauty, staged its first performance at the Olivier Theatre in London in December but has been affected by coronavirus-forced absences ever since.

Hex will continue its run until January 22 as planned and hopes to return later this year with an official press night opening.

#HexTheMusical is back this evening for its final three weeks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/snx49itvHf — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 5, 2022

A statement from a representative of The National Theatre said: “We unfortunately confirmed this morning that due to the impact Covid has had on this production, we will no longer be inviting press in to review.

“The show will continue to play to audiences until 22 January as planned, but there will be no press night before the end of the run.

“The production will return later this year when we hope to invite press in as normal.”

The show is described as a “mythic, big-hearted new musical” that “goes beyond” the kiss that awakens Princess Aurora.

It instead follows a fairy who is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, but her dream of blessing someone turns into a curse and she becomes caught up in a “hundred-year quest” to make everything right.

The musical is based on a book by Tanya Ronder, with music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris, who also directs the piece.