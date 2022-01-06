Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The National Theatre cancels press night of new musical Hex due to Covid

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 3.36pm Updated: January 6 2022, 3.40pm
The National Theatre, on London’s Southbank (PA)
The National Theatre has announced that the press night of its new musical Hex has been cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19 on the production.

The new show, which is an original take on the classic fairytale Sleeping Beauty, staged its first performance at the Olivier Theatre in London in December but has been affected by coronavirus-forced absences ever since.

Hex will continue its run until January 22 as planned and hopes to return later this year with an official press night opening.

A statement from a representative of The National Theatre said: “We unfortunately confirmed this morning that due to the impact Covid has had on this production, we will no longer be inviting press in to review.

“The show will continue to play to audiences until 22 January as planned, but there will be no press night before the end of the run.

“The production will return later this year when we hope to invite press in as normal.”

The show is described as a “mythic, big-hearted new musical” that “goes beyond” the kiss that awakens Princess Aurora.

It instead follows a fairy who is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, but her dream of blessing someone turns into a curse and she becomes caught up in a “hundred-year quest” to make everything right.

The musical is based on a book by Tanya Ronder, with music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris, who also directs the piece.

