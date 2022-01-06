Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele teases there is ‘so much’ coming in 2022

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.00pm
Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, in November of 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele has teased fans by announcing that there is “so much coming” in 2022, including a music video for Oh My God.

The musician, 33, released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, in November of 2021, which topped the UK charts.

The album included singles Easy On Me and Oh My God.

In a Twitter post, Adele wrote: “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it.”

A 15-second clip shows Adele standing in a dark room, with a ring light behind her.

The words “Oh My God January 12 5PM UK” also appear on screen.

Oh My God reached the top five in the UK and the United States, and the top 10 in Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Adele has performed her new music in televised shows on both sides of the Atlantic, but made headlines when she reunited with a childhood teacher during her ITV concert at the London Palladium.

Asked by Nanny McPhee actress Dame Emma Thompson if she was ever inspired by anyone when she was younger, the Chasing Pavements singer replied with the name of her old English teacher, Ms McDonald, because she “was cool and so relatable and likeable”.

Adele was then surprised to be reunited with her teacher, who joined her on stage and told her: “I am so proud of you.”

