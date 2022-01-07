Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beyonce’s mother celebrates 10th birthday of ‘beautiful’ and ‘talented’ Blue Ivy

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 5.40pm
Beyonce Knowles with her mother Tina Knowles (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has celebrated the 10th birthday of her “beautiful, talented and super smart” granddaughter Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy, the eldest of the singer’s three children with husband Jay-Z, marked the milestone on Friday and her grandmother celebrated the occasion with a tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of them together on a beach on Instagram, she wrote: “My beautiful talented and super smart grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.

“Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond.

“She reminds me that “Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!”

Knowles-Lawson continued: “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday.”

Blue Ivy has already earned several accolades including a Grammy in March 2021 for best music video, for a song she wrote with her mother, rapper Saint Jhn and singer Wizkid, titled Brown Skin Girl.

