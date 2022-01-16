Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Cole among first batch of celebs hoping to impress on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 2.46am
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer (Matt Frost/PA)
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer (Matt Frost/PA)

Professional dancer Brendan Cole will be hoping his fancy footwork from the dance floor translates to the ice rink this weekend, as he competes in the first episode of Dancing On Ice.

Cole is among the new batch of celebrities who will make their debut on the ITV skating competition, which returns with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Sunday.

Six of the competition’s 12 couples will perform in week one, including Happy Mondays dancer Bez, who is partnered with reigning skating champion Angela Egan, and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor who is partnered with Matt Evers.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Mark Hanretty and Kimberly Wyatt (Matt Frost/ITV)

Also performing live will be Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and professional Mark Hanretty, Olympian Kye Whyte with new professional Tippy Packard, and TV presenter Ria Hebden with skater Lukasz Rozycki.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Cole, who will perform with partner with Vanessa Bauer on Sunday, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of ex-Strictly dancer and Dancing On Ice 2019 champion James Jordan.

The 45-year-old has said previously: “None of this ‘I don’t mind if I don’t win’, we all want to do well, you don’t take part in something like this if you don’t want to do well.

“Everyone is going to be trying their utmost to get to the next week, to the next week, to the next week, and if anybody says they’re not they’re lying through their teeth.”

Other celebrities taking part in the series include rugby star Ben Foden, pop star Rachel Stevens, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Paralympian Stef Reid, dancer Regan Gascoigne and The Vamps’ Connor Ball.

Dancing on Ice 2022
Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo (Matt Frost/ITV)

The expert judging panel includes former Olympic ice dancing champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, alongside Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo and professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who is the newest addition.

Mabuse, who has been on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, has not confirmed if she will be leaving the BBC’s flagship show.

But speaking ahead of Dancing On Ice, the 31-year-old, who has won Strictly twice, said: “Do you know what, we’ll have to wait and see. For me I am just really excited to be here on Dancing On Ice and doing what I love.

“You know how I am, I work by the rules, there will be an announcement made.”

She has replaced actor and entertainer John Barrowman on the skating panel, who said his exit was prompted by him taking on another role on All Star Musicals, another ITV series.

Dancing On Ice launches on January 16 at 6.30pm.

