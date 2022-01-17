Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Countryfile host Helen Skelton reveals personal tribute behind baby’s name

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.02am
Helen Skelton (Ian West/PA)
Helen Skelton (Ian West/PA)

Countryfile host Helen Skelton has revealed her baby’s middle name is a tribute to a cousin who died in her 20s.

The former Blue Peter presenter gave birth to a baby girl called Elsie Kate on December 28.

Skelton, 38, already shares sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis with rugby league player husband Richie Myler, 31.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s.

“I was really close to her, she was a scientist and crazy cool.”

The child outweighed her brothers at birth, at 7lb 8oz.

She said: “Louis was just 5.6lb and Ernie was 7lb. I thought she’d be small, but she is my biggest bubba.”

Skelton denied they had tried for a third child in the hope of having a daughter.

“But it wasn’t like that for us,” she said.

“We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise.”

Despite deciding not to find out the child’s sex before the birth, Skelton had the nursery painted pink.

She said: “I was convinced I was having a girl.

“Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier