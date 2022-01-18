Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

British musician Hazel O’Connor recovering following ‘serious medical event’

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 1.06am
Hazel O’Connor recovering after ‘serious medical event’ (Andy Butterton/ PA)
Hazel O’Connor recovering after ‘serious medical event’ (Andy Butterton/ PA)

British singer-songwriter Hazel O’Connor is recovering in hospital following a “serious medical event,” her family have said.

The musician and actress, 66, known for 1980s hits such as Will You? and Eighth Day, was placed into an induced coma for 24 hours after suffering bleeding on the brain.

Her brother Neil O’Connor said she was receiving “the best of care” and had already regained some of her “usual feistiness”.

Writing on social media Mr O’Connor said: “On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event.

“She was taken to her local hospital where it was determined that she’d had a bleeding on the brain and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could be more effectively monitored.

“On Sunday things were touch and go and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go.

“She was put into an induced coma for about 24 hrs and brought out of it Monday evening and since then has been showing a lot of progress although, saying that, her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment.

“She’s receiving the best of care and I thank the French medical service there for taking such good care of her.

“So, please, all positive thoughts, vibes, intentions are appreciated.

“She’s going to need patience from us and from herself, I’ve already learned that she’s started to show her usual feistiness”.

Ms O’Connor’s 2022 tour, due to begin later this year, has been postponed, with replacement dates yet to be announced.

Her management team described the singer as “a fighter” and the situation would be kept under review.

“We have had to give extremely serious thought to Hazel’s activities in the short, medium and long term,” they said in an online post.

“We have decided that all shows up to the Electric Ladies tour in June are postponed without replacement dates, at the moment.

“These are early days and we hope you can bear with us and hold onto tickets until we can reschedule. Hopefully all the venues will work with us on this basis.

“No one knows what progress Hazel will make or when.

“You could be thinking, Hazel should not be doing any shows in the foreseeable future, well, yes, that could be the outcome, we just don’t know.

“We know Hazel is a fighter and we think she would like to know there are live shows coming up as something to work towards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier