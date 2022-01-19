Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenneth Branagh says actors perform best when they are ‘less fearful’

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.34am
Kenneth Branagh says actors perform best when they are ‘less fearful’ (Brian Lawless/ PA)
Kenneth Branagh says that actors perform best when they are “less fearful” and “genuinely enjoy” their work.

The actor said during his career he had seen artists “surprise themselves” and that he sought to create an atmosphere on set where people would feel relaxed.

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which he directed, is due to be released in the UK on January 21.

Speaking in a Variety Q&A session he recalled a conversation he once had with veteran English actor Sir John Mills.

“I asked ‘what have you found to be your biggest problem?’ and he said ‘fear. Fear is no good,’” Branagh said.

“So a lot of my acting, directing … things I’ve picked up, is to do with how can you just make the actor less fearful and genuinely enjoy things.

“When I see and feel people enjoy things I see them do their best work and I also see them surprise themselves”.

He continued: “For me … my worst acting is when I’m allowed to do the bathroom mirror performance.

“When I’ve got it ready, I’ve been rather good in the bathroom, I’m pleased with myself and I’ve got my various looks and tones.

“Then I come and do it and it’s a bloody disaster”.

The film, starring Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill, follows a working class protestant family during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film stars Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe,  Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill (all pictured) (Brian Lawless/ PA)

Branagh said the film showed a family experiencing events that ordinary people are “not trained to deal with”.

“Compassion was the point of view that we wanted to apply to the very complicated situation,” he said.

“We watch it through (Hill’s) portrayal of nine-year-old Buddy and it’s a very human and humane position to watch a family, which hopefully many people can recognise, deal with events we’re not trained to deal with.”

Star Ciaran Hinds added: “The whole essence of what (Branagh) has captured was a deep truth of a culture and of a people, but very economically and personally”.

Belfast has already received multiple and various nominations going into the 2022 awards season.

