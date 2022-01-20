Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Music

Ex-FBI agent: Jamie Spears used secret listening device to spy on Britney

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.36am
Former FBI agent confirms use of secret listening devices by Britney Spears’ father (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Former FBI agent confirms use of secret listening devices by Britney Spears’ father (Chris Pizzello/AP)

A former FBI agent has concluded that Britney Spears’s father used a secret listening device hidden in her bedroom to spy on his daughter during the years of her conservatorship.

Sherine Ebadi said Jamie Spears had engaged in “unconscionable violations” of the pop star’s privacy and civil liberties, and had encouraged others to do the same.

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in Britney’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack to allow recording for longer periods.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency show testimony from Ms Ebadi in which she says Spears had directed Black Box Security, the company in charge of protecting Britney, to spy on her.

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
A listening device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in the singer’s room so it would not be seen (Tony DiMaio/ PA)

Ebadi said she had corroborated the information after having spoken with whistle-blower Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box Security employee.

“Based on my debriefing of Mr Vlasov, I have also corroborated that Mr Spears instructed Black Box to place a secret recording device in Ms Spears’s bedroom,” she said.

“At the time, Mr Vlasov observed that the digital recording device had an SD card, a battery pack attached to it, and was covered in duct tape.

“According to Mr Vlasov, Black Box was initially responsible for suggesting that a secret listening device be planted in Ms Spears’s bedroom, but Mr Spears ‘loved’ the idea and approved and instructed that the installation move forward.

“The Black Box employee who placed the secret device in Ms Spears’s bedroom explained to Mr Vlasov that he did so by duct-taping it behind furniture so it could not be seen, and that he added a separate battery pack to the recording device to permit continuous recording for a longer period of time”.

The US state of California is a “two-party consent” state, which requires that all parties consent to any recording of confidential conversations, Ms Ebadi said.

She said that Spears had also instructed the company to surveil “individuals of interest” to him using methods “typically only available to law enforcement”.

“Mr Spears… engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable Violations of Ms Spears’s privacy and civil liberties, which also implicates federal or state criminal violations of the law,” the former federal agent said.

The Toxic singer was freed from the controversial conservatorship arrangement, which allowed her father to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

Lawyers for Spears have called for his daughter’s estate to continue paying his legal fees, saying he had “stepped up” and kept “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay”.

