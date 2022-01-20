Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trevor Noah: Boris Johnson only leader pretending he does not understand ‘party’

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 6.38am
'Boris Johnson is the only world leader not to know what a party is' – Trevor Noah (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
‘Boris Johnson is the only world leader not to know what a party is’ – Trevor Noah (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

US chat show host Trevor Noah has taken a swipe at Downing Street’s troubles as he joked Boris Johnson was the only world leader pretending not to understand the word “party”.

The comedian said the Prime Minister was “in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble” following his “pandemic mishaps”.

“I know Boris isn’t the only leader caught partying against his own rules, but he might be the only one trying to pretend that he doesn’t know what a party is,” he said in a clip from the latest episode of The Daily Show.

Noah took  a swipe at the Downing Street parties and Covid restrictions in a clip shared by The Daily Show (Ian West/PA)

“Am I the only one who finds it weird that the leader of the Government is the one saying ‘nobody told me that this was against the rules’.

“These are your rules…this isn’t your kids’ birthdays, you have to remember this s***.

“So as of now, Boris is in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble”.

Responding to the recent news Plan B measures had been lifted in the UK, he said: “Boris went from BYOB (bring your own booze) to DGAF (don’t give a f***).

“You can’t break the rules if there are no rules.

“And yeah, you could argue that lifting restrictions is just a cheap and dangerous attempt to curry public favour at the cost of spreading a lethal virus.

“But on the other hand, restrictions are lifted baby. So break out the liquor Britney, it’s time for a work event”.

