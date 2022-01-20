Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Rupert Grint reveals whether he would reprise Harry Potter role

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 10.18am
Rupert Grint (Tim Ireland/PA)
Rupert Grint (Tim Ireland/PA)

Rupert Grint has said he would consider reprising his role in the Harry Potter franchise if his co-stars rejoined with him.

The 33-year-old actor rose to fame as a child, playing Ron Weasley alongside Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the popular film series.

The trio recently reunited for a 20th anniversary special, titled Return To Hogwarts, along with other cast members to mark 20 years since the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) about the possibility of making a return to the franchise someday, Grint said: “I can’t really think of a reason not to.

“I love that character, I love that world. It’s a huge part of my life.

“I feel this kind of ownership of Ron in a weird way.”

He said he would consider taking up the mantle as Weasley again, but that he would like his co-stars to rejoin with him.

However, he also admitted he had enjoyed watching someone else take on the role in the spin-off play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, which is being staged at the Palace Theatre in London.

“I loved seeing the play, and it was a real thrill seeing someone else take that body over.”

The fantasy film series is based on the seven books written by JK Rowling, with the first being published in 1997.

Since then, the franchise has gained immense popularity and has been adapted into blockbuster movies, games, stage productions and theme parks across the world.

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere – London
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Grint currently stars as Julian Pearce in the psychological horror TV series Servant, with series three due to be released on Friday.

The actor’s partner, Georgia Groome, gave birth to their daughter, Wednesday, while he was on a pandemic-forced break in filming for the show’s second season.

Grint admitted it was “weird” to become a father while working on Servant because of its dark nature.

His character also has a child and he revealed that his own daughter has some of the same toys and the same pushchair so he feels as though he is briefly stepping into a “weird parallel world” while on set.

