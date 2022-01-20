Rupert Grint reveals whether he would reprise Harry Potter role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rupert Grint has said he would consider reprising his role in the Harry Potter franchise if his co-stars rejoined with him.

The 33-year-old actor rose to fame as a child, playing Ron Weasley alongside Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the popular film series.

The trio recently reunited for a 20th anniversary special, titled Return To Hogwarts, along with other cast members to mark 20 years since the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

'I can't really think of a reason not to really.' Good news Harry Potter fans, Rupert Grint tells @RichardAArnold that he would like to reprise his role as Ron Weasley. Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/YpMhsgJaVu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 20, 2022

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) about the possibility of making a return to the franchise someday, Grint said: “I can’t really think of a reason not to.

“I love that character, I love that world. It’s a huge part of my life.

“I feel this kind of ownership of Ron in a weird way.”

He said he would consider taking up the mantle as Weasley again, but that he would like his co-stars to rejoin with him.

However, he also admitted he had enjoyed watching someone else take on the role in the spin-off play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, which is being staged at the Palace Theatre in London.

“I loved seeing the play, and it was a real thrill seeing someone else take that body over.”

The fantasy film series is based on the seven books written by JK Rowling, with the first being published in 1997.

Since then, the franchise has gained immense popularity and has been adapted into blockbuster movies, games, stage productions and theme parks across the world.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Grint currently stars as Julian Pearce in the psychological horror TV series Servant, with series three due to be released on Friday.

The actor’s partner, Georgia Groome, gave birth to their daughter, Wednesday, while he was on a pandemic-forced break in filming for the show’s second season.

Grint admitted it was “weird” to become a father while working on Servant because of its dark nature.

His character also has a child and he revealed that his own daughter has some of the same toys and the same pushchair so he feels as though he is briefly stepping into a “weird parallel world” while on set.