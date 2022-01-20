UK-based company announces film and TV studio in space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A UK-based company has announced plans to launch a TV and film studio in space.

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which is also producing an upcoming space-based movie starring Tom Cruise, aims to launch the studio and “multi-purpose arena” by 2024.

The studio will be in a module, named SEE-1, which will dock on Axiom Station, the commercial wing of the International Space Station.

The studio will be called SEE-1 and dock on the commercial wing of the International Space Station (Space Entertainment Enterprise/PA)

It will allow artists, producers and creatives to develop, produce, record and live stream content, SEE said.

The company hopes to use the space station’s low-orbit microgravity environment to create ﬁlms, television programmes, music and sporting events.

SEE co-founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said: “SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space.

“It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities, in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.

“With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first but also the supreme quality space structure, enabling the expansion of the two trillion dollar (£1.46 trillion) global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

The studio will also be used to make music and sporting events (Space Entertainment Enterprise/PA)

President and chief executive of Axiom Space, Michael Suffredini, said: “Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit.

“Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.”

SEE’s chief operating officer, Richard Johnston, added: “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring.

“Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space inspire opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”