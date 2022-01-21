Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Great British Bake Off inspired musical to open in the summer

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 2.42pm
A new Great British Bake Off inspired musical is to open in the summer (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)
A new Great British Bake Off inspired musical is to open in the summer (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

A brand new musical comedy inspired by the hit TV series The Great British Bake Off will open in the summer.

The new stage show, titled Great British Bake Off: the Musical, will premiere at Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on July 22.

The musical will follow the format of the beloved baking programme and see eight amateur bakers compete to impress two judges and battle their way to be crowned champion star baker.

The Great British Bake Off 2020
The musical will follow the format of the beloved baking TV series (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Each of the bakers will tell their own stories throughout the show, as well as face trials, tribulations and baking fails along the way.

Great British Bake Off: the Musical will also feature an original score written by the award-winning writing duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, as well as West End stars and musicians.

The musical will be produced by Mark Goucher, whose other touring productions include Hairspray and Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.

Goucher said: “The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage.

“We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show’s creator, I hope we have created a musical comedy that will win over our audiences here at the Everyman Theatre.”

The stage show has also been endorsed and created alongside the TV series’ executive producer Richard McKerrow and its production company Love Productions.

McKerrow added: “This brand-new Bake-Off Musical has been a creative labour of love that has taken several years of painstaking development.

“But thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of musical producers and writers, who remained passionately committed to the cause, we really hope that this musical version embraces the soulful warmth and humorous spirit of the television show.

“And that it proves to be a real treat for all the family and anybody who comes.

“We often say, ‘love the bakers, love the baking!’ Now it’s time to love the singers, and love the songs!”

The Great British Bake Off TV series is fronted by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, with Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding as the presenters in the famous tent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier