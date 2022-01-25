Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers file to have second Rust lawsuit thrown out

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 6.06am
Alec Baldwin’s lawyers file to have second Rust lawsuit thrown out (Ian West/ PA)
Alec Baldwin’s lawyers file to have second Rust lawsuit thrown out (Ian West/ PA)

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin have appealed to have the second lawsuit brought against the actor over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins thrown out.

Representatives said nothing in the allegations brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell suggested that anyone knew that the prop contained live ammunition leading up to the “unprecedented” incident.

The fatal shooting occurred on the set of Rust, on location in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in November.

Mitchell’s lawsuit claims Baldwin fired the weapon when it was not called for in the script of the Western.

Alec Baldwin Afghanistan Soldier
Mitchell’s lawsuit claims Baldwin fired the weapon when it was not called for in the script of the Western (Evan Agostini/ AP)

“Nothing about the plaintiff’s allegations suggest that any of the defendants, including Mr Baldwin, intended the prop gun to be loaded with live ammunition,” lawyers said, in documents shared by US media outlets.

“Moreover, nothing about the plaintiff’s allegations suggests any of the defendants knew the prop gun contained live ammunition.

“The absence of such allegations of course makes sense because the incident is apparently unprecedented in the filmmaking industry.”

The submissions were made at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 24, court documents show.

Baldwin was previously accused of playing “Russian roulette” when he fired the gun without checking it and without having an armorer do so in his presence, by Ms Mitchell’s lawyer Gloria Allred.

He is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.

As well as Baldwin, both lawsuits name nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier