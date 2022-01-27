Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Kimmel thanks fans on 19th anniversary of his talk show

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.26am
Jimmy Kimmel thanks fans on 19th anniversary of his talk show
Jimmy Kimmel thanks fans on 19th anniversary of his talk show (Global Citizen/PA)

Jimmy Kimmel has thanked fans for “being patient” as he marked 19 years on his US talk show.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter shared a newspaper clipping announcing his debut performance on January 26 2003.

Sharing it online Kimmel wrote: “19 years ago tonight, our show premiered on ABC.

“They said it wouldn’t last, which was a weird thing for ABC to say. Sadly for many, it did.

“Thanks to those who stuck with us and those who joined along the way.”

On Instagram he added: “19 years ago today…thanks for being patient”.

Part of the clipping reads: “Kimmel goes up against Leno and Letterman in this LA-based late-night talk show,” adding that at the time Kimmel had quipped the show would “look like every other talk show”.

Commenting on the post, fellow US TV show host Carson Daly said: “God we’re getting old…”.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is also due to mark its 40th anniversary next week with a special guest appearance from its original host David Letterman.

