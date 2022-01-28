Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Garfield tricked people he was ‘fluent in piano’ for Tick, Tick… Boom!

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 3.04am Updated: January 28 2022, 7.54am
tick, tick…BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON in tick, tick…BOOM!. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Andrew Garfield believes he managed to trick people into thinking he was “fluent in piano” for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! despite no prior training.

The actor, who plays US composer Jonathan Larson, said he had enough coaching and resources to be “seemingly very confident” in his musical ability during filming.

The biographical musical film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Garfield plays Rent composer Jonathan Larson in the biographical musical film (Ian West/ PA)

It features several sequences in which Garfield gives strong vocal and musical performances at the piano.

Speaking during a Variety Q&A session, Garfield, who had never played piano before the role, said: “I learned as much as I needed to by rote (repetition), as much as Lin needed to get on camera.

“By rote because as we get older it’s harder to absorb and learn new skills and we become less like sponges, well more like a crusty old sponge that needs to be chucked.

“Thank God I had a year and thank God I had resources that Lin and Netflix provided.

“I had a piano tutor for a year. I had (vocal coach) Liz Caplan whenever I needed her for a year to open up this vocal instrument.

“I’ve always wanted to just learn piano but I know that’s an indulgence that I can’t afford right now so I have to just get as much of…Happy Birthday, which I struggled with, down as possible.

“Just to serve the story and the way that Lin…wanted to shoot the film, I think we managed to trick people into thinking I am fluent with piano.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Tic, Tick… Boom! is Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut (Ian West/ PA)

“He gave me the runway and the resources to devote myself to making sure that by the time we got in (to filming)… I was seemingly very confident in my voice and in my piano playing.”

Garfield said despite his struggles he had “come alive” as the character of Larson when Miranda played him the song Back In Time by Huey Lewis And The News.

“Andrew/John felt like he was confident enough to let loose even though he was making terrible muppet sounds on the piano,” he said.

Garfield won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role as Larson at the muted ceremony earlier this month.

