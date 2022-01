Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images.

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue.

All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango.

Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle.

The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, wears a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper.