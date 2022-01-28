Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong By Press Association January 28 2022, 4.30am Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong (VogueHong Kong/Luigiand Iango/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images. The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue. Willow Smith Smith drapes a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA) All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango. Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle. The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”. Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, wears a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA) Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie. Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Hong Kong police charge two from pro-democracy news outlet with sedition Hong Kong’s leader in Beijing to report on ‘patriots only’ poll