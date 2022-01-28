Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 6.32am
Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Only Fools And Horses actor Patrick Murray says he would “definitely” be up for reviving the BBC sitcom but worries that viewers are now too easily offended.

The actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy, said the show would be “constrained” by “woke” culture.

65 year-old Murray recently revealed he had a cancerous lung tumour removed and urged others to get unexplained discomfort checked out.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “It would be lovely to do another one but I do worry we would be constrained because we can’t take the mickey out of each other.

40th anniversary of Only Fools and Horses
“Rodney was a plonker, but nowadays people would find calling each other ‘plonkers’ offensive.

“The woke thing has got a bit ridiculous. People with nothing better to do will write in saying they’ve been insulted.”

Murray said even one of the sitcom’s most famous scenes, which sees characters Del Boy and Trigger trying to attract women in a bar, would had fallen out of favour with the BBC

“I don’t think the BBC even like to show the Del Boy falling through the bar scene now, despite it being voted the best sitcom moment ever, as it depicts two men on the pull,” he said.

“If Fools and Horses is out of order, we’re in trouble.

“But I would definitely be up for it if everyone else was on board and we are allowed to be funny.”

Murray played dim-witted wide boy Mickey alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter on Only Fools And Horses from 1983 to 2003.

Following the removal of the cancerous tumour he thanked the NHS for giving him a “fighting chance”.

It came just four months after John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the show, died from cancer aged 79.

