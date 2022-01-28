Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joanna Lumley: Mental illness is ‘overplayed’ – with emotion part of being human

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.24pm
Dame Joanna Lumley suggested many people are “claiming the mental illness bandwagon” and told them: “Just get a grip” (Ian West/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley suggested many people are “claiming the mental illness bandwagon” and told them: “Just get a grip.”

The actress, 75, known for her role as Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous, said there is a difference between those who experience emotions such as grief and those who are “properly clinically depressed”.

Dame Joanna also praised the British “stiff upper lip” in the face of personal challenges.

BUILD
Joanna Lumley admitted her beliefs may come across as ‘horrible’ (Ian West/PA)

During an interview about Dame Joanna’s campaigning for animal welfare, journalist and GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott asked about her support of mental health charities.

The actress said: “I have to say – this is a horrible thing to say – but I think the mental health thing is being overplayed at the moment because anybody who is even remotely sad says they have got mental problems.

“You go, ‘This is what is called being human’.

“When someone dies and you grieve, that’s human. That’s what being a human is. You’re not mentally ill.

“And I think it also is awful to people who really are mentally ill or are properly clinically depressed, for everybody to say they’ve got to have some sort of special treatment.

“And everyone’s claiming the mental illness bandwagon and I think that’s wrong.

“Although much derided, the stiff upper lip and not blubbing and trying to get on with it…”

Dame Joanna quoted a poem by 19th century British-Australian poet Adam Lindsay Gordon, which features the words: “Life is mostly froth and bubble / Two things stand like stone / Kindness in another’s trouble / Courage in your own.”

She added: “And if you think of that, just get a grip. Do you know what I mean?

“Of course some of you are going to feel bloody awful and some of you may well be suicidal or mentally depressed, that’s a different thing.

“But anybody who just goes, ‘Oh burr’ – you just think, ‘Get over it’.”

The comedian and TV presenter was made a dame in the New Year Honours for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

She was made an OBE in 1995 and received the Bafta TV Fellowship at a star-studded ceremony in 2017.

Anyone who needs support should call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans’ website.

