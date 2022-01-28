Only Fools And Horses actress Sue Holderness ‘has not grieved for John Challis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only Fools And Horses star Sue Holderness said she has not “grieved” for the late John Challis, who played her on-screen husband in the comedy series.

The classic BBC sitcom was voted the nation’s most loved BBC TV programme of all time by viewers of The One Show on Friday.

Holderness shared some “great scenes” with Challis while playing his partner, Marlene Boyce, in the comedy which ran from 1981 to 2003.

Your most loved @BBC TV show of all time is… #OnlyFoolsAndHorses! 🎉 Sue Holderness reacts to the news 🤩 See the full list of the Top 20 shows here 👉 https://t.co/dZPuiRXTej#TheOneShow |#BBC100 pic.twitter.com/3vm4a5LIsX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 28, 2022

Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved series, died from cancer in September aged 79.

Speaking to presenter Alex Jones, the 72-year-old said: “Double acts you often hear hate each other, John and I became very good friends right from the very beginning.

“His wife and my husband, the four of us would go on holiday together, we saw each other regularly, I still speak to Carol every day.

BBC Only Fools And Horses Christmas Special (Mark Boudillon/PA)

“It’s very difficult for me to say that I have really gone through the grieving process because I haven’t, I still don’t believe he is gone.

“He feels very much that he is still with us and of course he will be with us, he will be in our lives forever because of the wonderful Boycie that he created.”

The actress, who is currently guest starring in The Play What I wrote, said “encouragingly” young people still come up to her who “absolutely love” the show.

Sue Holderness who played Marlene and John Challis who played Boycie (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Holderness added: “I think that’s what John Sullivan wanted, he had the older generation and kids in mind when he was writing this so everybody, the whole family, were able to sit and watch his shows and laugh.

“I hear it all the time that in these really rather gruesome times people are turning to Only Fools particularly because it is escapism really, you can forget what is going on outside and it is huge fun, they say laughter is the best medicine.”