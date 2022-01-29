Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Florence Pugh excites fans with new online cooking tutorial

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.36am
Florence Pugh excites fans with new online cooking tutorial (Ian West/ PA)

Florence Pugh has excited fans by posting a new online cooking tutorial.

The Oscar-nominated actress said she hoped to “do some inspiring” ahead of the weekend in a new Cooking With Flo video posted on her Instagram story.

Pugh previously said that cooking had been her “saviour” during the coronavirus lockdown and posted multiple tutorial videos that sent fans into a frenzy.

The Little Women actress previously said that cooking had been her ‘saviour’ during the coronavirus lockdown and posted multiple tutorial videos (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’m back, let’s get cooking,” she announced in the videos posted on Friday.

“I have you balanced on some avocados, how are you all doing?

“First of all I’m sorry it’s taken me so long … life. Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly I hope you’ve all been cooking.

“If you haven’t been I’m hoping I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend.”

Pugh, known for her other roles in Black Widow, Little Women and Midsommar, made a courgette-spaghetti in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce with garlic prawns.

In an interview with Elle magazine in March 2020 she said: “Cooking has been my saviour! When the world lockdown started and it obviously got serious very quickly, I found myself desperate to chop.

“Feed. Eat. Repeat!”

