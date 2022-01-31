Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on designing his daughter’s wedding dress

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.02am
Changing Rooms star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has revealed he helped design the wedding dress for his daughter Hermione’s wedding.

The TV star, who is best known for his home designs, also helped create his wife Jackie and eldest daughter Cecile’s outfits.

Hermione, 23, married her childhood sweetheart Drew Marriott, 24, at the 12th century Church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester.

The Shooting Star Ball – London
Jackie Bowen and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Llewelyn-Bowen told Hello! magazine the dress was “very big, very flourishy and very us” but that there was “realness to it too”.

He added: “I was very keen that Hermione should wear something elegant. She needed something architectural and youthful.

“I came up with a simple design – a white satin dress with a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and a little white velvet cape with a (fake) fur trim.”

Hermione said she was happy to entrust her father with the job as she knew he would have her “best interests at heart”.

The church ceremony was followed by celebrations at Mansion House Cirencester Park, which is owned by close family friends the Earl and Countess of Bathurst.

Llewelyn-Bowen, 56, said the couple had to change their original plans due to Covid.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

“Poor Hermione. She’s been so patient about all this, but nonetheless felt, ‘Oh my God, am I ever going to get married?”, he said.

“But Lady Sara Bathurst was a superhero. She put her pants outside her tights like Wonder Woman and said, ‘You’ve got to have it here’.”

The TV presenter said his highlight of the day was walking Hermione down the aisle, describing the experience as “like a film”.

“Because we were walking down this runway of candles, it was so cosy”, he added.

“She was desperate to get to Drew, who was beaming from ear to ear.”

Hermione agreed it had been a special moment and said she nearly cried when her father removed her cape and kissed her on the cheek because there was “so much love”.

Llewelyn-Bowen said the relief the wedding had finally gone ahead was palpable at the ceremony.

“I’ve never been to a wedding where the entire congregation was so close to clapping at every stage. It was a sense of, ‘Oh my God, we’ve got there – they’ve said, I will.’

“There was a massive crowd when we came out of the church to walk down the lovely cobbled streets to Cirencester Park and everybody was clapping. It was such a powerful moment.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

