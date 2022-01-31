Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Phillip Schofield could miss Dancing On Ice after positive Covid test

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 11.04pm Updated: January 31 2022, 11.30pm
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for coronavirus, throwing his presence during this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice live show into doubt.

The TV presenter shared a photo of a lateral flow test showing a positive result with his three million Instagram followers late on Monday evening.

He captioned the image: “Well bollocks!! Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Current NHS guidelines say that if a person tests positive they usually have to self-isolate for 10 full days or longer if symptoms occur or do not go away.

However it is possible to cut the period short after five days as long as the person tests negative on day five and day six.

If Schofield needs to observe the full period or longer then he will be forced to miss this week’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

The presenter, 59, usually hosts the ITV celebrity skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby, 40 who is also his co-presenter on This Morning.

Willoughby has been absent from the weekday daytime show for the past two weeks due to other work commitments, and Schofield has instead appeared beside former Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

Presenter Ria Hebden became the second contestant eliminated from the show on Sunday, after ending up in the skate-off during movie week.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]