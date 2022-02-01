Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele confirms performance during Brit Awards

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 6.56pm Updated: February 1 2022, 7.18pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele has confirmed she will perform during next Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

The 33-year-old pop superstar, who lives in Los Angeles, announced the news on Instagram after media reports suggested she had been due to appear at the event but had pulled out.

Her post also confirmed she will appear as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

She said: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

The star also appeared to address rumours she has split from her boyfriend, US sports agent Rich Paul.

She added: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

It comes after she postponed her Las Vegas residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.

Adele’s own run of shows at Caesars Palace was due to begin on January 21 and continue through to April 16.

But in a tearful announcement on social media the Easy On Me singer said the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

She said it had been “impossible” to pull the show together in time but promised that dates would be rescheduled and apologised to fans for the last-minute decision.

Brit Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
Adele at the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Adele has won nine Brit Awards including the prize for rising star in 2008 that helped launch her career, and performed at the live ceremony on a number of occasions.

London-born Adele and boyfriend Paul, based in Cleveland, Ohio, have reportedly been dating since summer 2021.

He is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]