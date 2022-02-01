Adele confirms performance during Brit Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adele has confirmed she will perform during next Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

The 33-year-old pop superstar, who lives in Los Angeles, announced the news on Instagram after media reports suggested she had been due to appear at the event but had pulled out.

Her post also confirmed she will appear as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

She said: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

The star also appeared to address rumours she has split from her boyfriend, US sports agent Rich Paul.

She added: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

It comes after she postponed her Las Vegas residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.

Adele’s own run of shows at Caesars Palace was due to begin on January 21 and continue through to April 16.

But in a tearful announcement on social media the Easy On Me singer said the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

She said it had been “impossible” to pull the show together in time but promised that dates would be rescheduled and apologised to fans for the last-minute decision.

Adele at the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Adele has won nine Brit Awards including the prize for rising star in 2008 that helped launch her career, and performed at the live ceremony on a number of occasions.

London-born Adele and boyfriend Paul, based in Cleveland, Ohio, have reportedly been dating since summer 2021.

He is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.