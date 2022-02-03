Adam Kay announces follow-up memoir to bestseller This Is Going To Hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Adam Kay announces follow-up memoir to bestseller This Is Going To Hurt

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 3.19pm
Adam Kay’s latest book is due to be published in September (NHS/PA)
Adam Kay’s latest book is due to be published in September (NHS/PA)

Comedian and former doctor Adam Kay has announced a new memoir which will reflect on his life since hanging up his scrubs.

The writer’s first book This Is Going To Hurt, which documents his struggles as a junior doctor, propelled him into publishing stardom as it was read by millions, translated into 37 languages and adapted into a BBC TV series.

Since it was published in 2017, the non-fiction account of his years in medical training has also topped the Sunday Times Bestsellers List and won four National Book Awards.

His next book, titled Undoctored: The Story Of A Medic Who Ran Out Of Patients, will examine his life since leaving the medical profession and explore how these experiences have shaped him and his life.

It is described as his “most honest and incisive book yet” which is equally “hilarious and heartbreaking”.

Kay, 41, said: “My English sense of modesty prevents me from saying that Undoctored is my funniest, most moving, most disgusting and most honest book yet.

“That said, my publishers are very keen that I point this out.”

The comedian also previously published Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas in 2019, topping the bestseller list again, and his children’s books Kay’s Anatomy and Kay’s Marvellous Medicine have also enjoyed success.

He also curated and edited Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, which was a collection of stories by famous faces sharing their experiences of the health service.

Joanna Lumley, Naomie Harris, Trevor McDonald, Jack Whitehall and Stanley Tucci were among those who featured in the anthology, which helped raise money for charity.

Undoctored: The Story Of A Medic Who Ran Out Of Patients is due to be published in September by Trapeze.

