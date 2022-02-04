Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 10.14am
Uma Thurman said she was not happy about the skin-tight outfit she had to wear in Kill Bill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Uma Thurman has said there was “a lot of anxiety” around having to wear the famous yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill shortly after she gave birth.

The Hollywood star, 51, played a shadowy assassin called The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts epic, and her character’s skin-tight outfit became the film’s calling card.

Thurman, however, had recently given birth to her son Levon when filming began for part one of the feature, which was released in 2003.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, she said: “I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit.

“I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Kill Bill was Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts epic (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work (to) recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly.”

Kill Bill sees Thurman’s character seek revenge on her former colleagues, who made a failed attempt at killing her and her unborn child.

The US star was nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for the role but lost out to Hilary Swank, who won with her part in Million Dollar Baby – for which she also won her second Oscar.

Thurman is now set to play Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, in the anthology drama series Super Pumped and she revealed she had asked the journalist for her permission.

She said: “She is a completely fabulous person. She is fantastic, brilliant and alive.

“It was a very daunting thing to play her, and I did call her, ask her permission and to see how she felt about it. She would be happy that I was doing it.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday on BBC One at 10.35pm and is also available on iPlayer.

