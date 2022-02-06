Phillip Schofield to miss This Morning as he continues positive Covid tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phillip Schofield to miss This Morning as he continues positive Covid tests

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 9.48pm
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Phillip Schofield has confirmed he will miss This Morning on Monday as he continues to test positive for Covid.

The TV star has been absent from live TV while he self-isolates after announcing he had a positive test last week.

He missed Dancing On Ice on Sunday night, leaving co-host Holly Willoughby to front the show with Stephen Mulhern.

He shared a photo of his positive Covid test on his Instagram story and wrote: “This really is the day that keeps on giving.

“Sorry @this morning @hollywilloughby.”

The TV star had previously told fans he had discovered a leak coming through a lighting fixture in his house.

He did find a benefit to isolation as he revealed he was enjoying the experience of watching Dancing On Ice from home.

He wrote: “Well this is an experience I never expected!!

“I’m loving watching with a G&T.”

However, after Mulhern spoke about how much he was enjoying hosting the show, Schofield wrote: “Not too much fun Mulhern…I know where you live.”

