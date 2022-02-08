Brit Awards 2022: All the winners from an eventful night By Press Association February 8 2022, 11.04pm Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, has this year scrapped gendered categories for the first time, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place. – Here is the full list of winners: and that's a wrap on The BRITs 2022!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MCmFIMqfTd— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022 Artist Of The Year – Adele Group – Wolf Alice Song Of The Year – Easy On Me Best New Artist – Little Simz Album Of The Year – 30 by Adele Rock and Alternative Artist – Sam Fender Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist – Dave Dance Artist – Becky Hill Pop and R&B Artist – Dua Lipa International Artist – Billie Eilish International Group – Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak International Song Of The Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo Rising Star – Holly Humberstone Producer of the Year – Inflo Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards Adele’s career timeline as she cements her status as queen of the Brit Awards Adele hails female artists as she accepts gender-neutral gong at Brits Ed Sheeran dedicates Brit Award to his ‘supportive’ wife