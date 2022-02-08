Brit Awards 2022: All the winners from an eventful night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, has this year scrapped gendered categories for the first time, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

– Here is the full list of winners:

and that's a wrap on The BRITs 2022!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MCmFIMqfTd — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Artist Of The Year – Adele

Group – Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year – Easy On Me

Best New Artist – Little Simz

Album Of The Year – 30 by Adele

Rock and Alternative Artist – Sam Fender

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist – Dave

Dance Artist – Becky Hill

Pop and R&B Artist – Dua Lipa

International Artist – Billie Eilish

International Group – Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

International Song Of The Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rising Star – Holly Humberstone

Producer of the Year – Inflo

Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran