Brit Awards 2022: All the winners from an eventful night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Brit Awards 2022: All the winners from an eventful night

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.04pm
Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, has this year scrapped gendered categories for the first time, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

– Here is the full list of winners:

Artist Of The Year – Adele

Group – Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year – Easy On Me

Best New Artist – Little Simz

Album Of The Year – 30 by Adele

Rock and Alternative Artist – Sam Fender

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist – Dave

Dance Artist – Becky Hill

Pop and R&B Artist – Dua Lipa

International Artist – Billie Eilish

International Group – Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

International Song Of The Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rising Star – Holly Humberstone

Producer of the Year – Inflo

Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier