ITV confirms return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 4.24pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 19, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The live variety show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will be filmed in front of a live studio audience again after last year’s show had a virtual gallery due to Covid protocols.

ITV said it will be the “happiest 90 minutes of the week” with the return of classic segments as well as new features, surprises, celebrity guests and outrageous stunts.

Popular features Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear will be back with celebrity guests including Jeremy Clarkson and Oti Mabuse lined up.

The award-winning programme will have a host of new additions, including a mini-series called Polter Guys, in which McPartlin and Donnelly become ghostbusters.

Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Sirieix and Roman Kemp will be among the celebrity cameos in the new adventure.

Saturday Night Takeaway will also have a new studio game for children called Kiddi-eoke.

Other viewer favourites like On Air Dares and Singalong Live will also be back, along with more giveaways for the studio audience and viewers at home.

Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Andi Peters will be back to help present the series, and Mulhern will put the main duo through more high-octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

Singing superstars Michael Buble and George Ezra are also among the line-up to close the episodes in the show’s final segment, titled End of the Show Show.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns on February 19 at 7pm on ITV.

