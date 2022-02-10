Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.56am
Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’ (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez says playing the character of a superstar singer whose personal life is constantly in the spotlight was “a very meta experience”.

The award-winning singer and actress stars alongside Owen Wilson in upcoming film Marry Me, in which mega-star Kat Valdez marries a maths teacher on a whim after being cheated on by her celebrity boyfriend.

The film also stars singer Maluma, and US comedians Sarah Silverman and Michelle Buteau.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Lopez said her own experiences helped her to bring “nuances” to the character.

“It was a very meta experience and there were a lot of things in there that obviously I could bring,” she said.

“She (is) a recording artist and a person who does branding stuff and has her businesses and she’s a big superstar who’s been there for a long time and had a lot of public relationships.

“There is so much obviously that is very much like me … and I was able to bring nuances.”

On production she continued: “I remember talking to the director and Owen (Wilson) and everyone while we were doing it and they were like … ’so then you’ll do this’ and I was like ‘no, that’s not what it’s like, this is what it’s like’.”

The On The Floor singer, 52, said the film contained “behind the ‘behind the scenes’ moments” that she had been glad to explore on screen.

Graham Norton Show – London
The award-winning singer and actress stars alongside Owen Wilson in upcoming film Marry Me (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“It’s like what happens in the dressing room before we come out here, and if you have a bad day,” she said.

“And I have to come out here and put on the good face … those moments that people don’t really ever hear about.

“This was a nice place to let that out.”

She added: “It was hard because I didn’t want to, I’m used to not doing it. I’m used to going I’m fine. Everything’s fine.

“And it’s not fine sometimes.

“So this movie delves into that a little bit which is kind of interesting and fun to do but also scary.”

Lopez previously acknowledged she has an “obligation” to share some details of her personal life but has learnt to protect “sacred” parts from the public eye.

She and award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck, 49, sent the rumour mill into overdrive in May last year when they were spotted together in Montana.

The pair, known collectively as “Bennifer”, were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples before breaking up in 2004.

Last year, they confirmed they had rekindled their relationship after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

Marry Me is released in UK cinemas on February 11.

