Coleen Rooney hopes her husband has ‘learnt’ from his past mistakes

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 5.22am Updated: February 10 2022, 7.30am
The wife of the former England star said his behaviour was ‘not acceptable’ but she would have to ‘live with’ the consequences (Danny Lawson/PA)

Coleen Rooney says she hopes her husband has “learnt” from his past mistakes and will not get into “horrible situations” in future.

The wife of the former England star said his past behaviour was “not acceptable” but she would have to “live with it”.

The footballer has had previous run-ins with both alcohol and other women.

In 2018 he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after admitting being nearly three times the legal drink drive limit while at the wheel of another woman’s car following a night out.

Coleen met Rooney when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school (Danny Lawson/PA)

Following the incident the 35 year-old vowed to make their marriage work.

Speaking about the decision in a new Amazon documentary, Rooney, Coleen said: “When you’re making those decisions you’ve got to focus on what you want and not what else.

“Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me – my mum and dad and they’ve always given me a positive outlook on things and there’s nothing that we can’t deal with.

“Hopefully he’s learnt and he doesn’t get himself into any of them horrible situations again.

“But it’s happened and I’ve got to live with it and if I couldn’t cope with living with it I would have ended the relationship.”

She said she had “moved on” from previous incidents that had happened at a different stage of their lives.

“It’s not acceptable what he’s done, but it’s happened and that was in the stage of life we were in at the time but we’ve moved on,” she said.

“I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable. If it comes up, we’d talk about it like we’re talking about it now.

“I haven’t got the anger I did at the time.”

Coleen met Rooney when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school.

They began dating when they both turned 16 and have four sons together – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

It comes as Coleen is embroiled in a bitter legal dispute with Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City player Jamie Vardy.

Coleen, 35, accused Mrs Vardy, 39, in an October 2019 Twitter post of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long “sting operation” – earning her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”.

Rooney launches on Friday, February 11 on Prime Video.

