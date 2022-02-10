FKA Twigs to receive Godlike Genius prize at NME awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

FKA Twigs to receive Godlike Genius prize at NME awards

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.48am
FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)
FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)

FKA Twigs has been announced as the recipient of the Godlike Genius prize at the NME awards next month.

The musician will be the youngest solo artist to ever win the prize.

She follows in the footsteps of previous winners including Massive Attack, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis.

The British singer-songwriter, 34, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has been hailed by the music magazine as “one of the most creative and accomplished artists of her generation, consistently pushing boundaries”.

Her debut album LP1 was nominated for the Mercury Prize, while her follow-up Magdalene in 2019 was also critically acclaimed.

Last month she released a star-studded mixtape called Caprisongs.

Twigs said: “What an absolute honour to have won the NME Godlike Genius award.

“To see my name amongst the iconic likes of The Clash, The Cure and Blondie is unreal!

“I am so proud to be the first black female artist to have been honoured, still baby faced, and inspired as hell… Here’s to the next decade of making art and music.

“Thank you to the heavens and back to everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true.”

The prize will be presented at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier