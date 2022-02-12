Jon Richardson praises Sean Lock after one of his last Cats Does Countdown shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Richardson praises Sean Lock after one of his last Cats Does Countdown shows

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 2.10am Updated: February 12 2022, 8.22am
Jon Richardson praises Sean Lock following one of his last Countdown appearances (Ian West/PA)
Jon Richardson has paid tribute to the “effortlessly hilarious” Sean Lock after one of the late comedian’s last appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown aired on Channel 4.

The comedian, who starred alongside Lock on the show, said he noticed how upset he had been during the episode but that his fellow team captain had remained “a true comic to the end”.

Friday’s episode of the comedy panel show was dedicated to Lock, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in August of last year.

“Watching Sean’s last ep of Countdown I can see how upset I was knowing he was ill and how much that affected my performance, while Sean himself continued to be effortlessly hilarious,” Richardson wrote.

“A true comic to the end. That’s why he’s trending on Twitter and why he’s so missed.”

Panellist Rosie Jones, who also featured in the episode along with Harry Hill and Nick Mohammed, said watching it air was “bittersweet”.

Ahead of the show she said: “Ah. This is bittersweet.

“I’m on #CatsDoesCountdown tonight and it’s Sean’s last appearance on the show.”

Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, received a mountain of tributes from other comedy greats such as Lee Mack, Bill Bailey and Eddie Izzard following his death.

