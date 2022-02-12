Stars show love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stars show love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 2.56am
Stars show love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday (Ian West/PA)
Reese Witherspoon and Courtney Cox have expressed their love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday.

Her famous co-stars paid tribute to the Friends actress’s “love of life, humour and endless positivity”.

Oscar winner Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, said: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.

“Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy!

“Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday.”

The actress later shared a clip of the two acting in a scene from the world-famous New York-based sitcom, in which she had a cameo.

Friends co-star Cox also posted a picture of the two to her Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set,” she wrote.

“It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and I love you even more now.”

TV show host Ellen DeGeneres posted a compilation video of Aniston on her show, writing: “Happy birthday to a true day one.”

