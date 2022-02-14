Anthea Turner reveals her secret to staying young

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthea Turner reveals her secret to staying young

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.02am
Anthea Turner (Hello!/PA)
Anthea Turner (Hello!/PA)

Anthea Turner says the secret to staying young is to “push yourself out of your comfort zone”.

The former TV presenter says “doing something different is what matters”, which is the reason she often says yes to “crazy challenges”.

The 61-year-old has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and the gruelling Celebrity SAS.

Speaking about the secret to retaining her youth, she told Hello! magazine: “I think the best way to stay young is to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“Don’t stay on the sofa all day, get out there and do something different, that’s what matters and that’s why I tend to say yes to these crazy challenges.”

The Big Lunch
She has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and the gruelling Celebrity SAS (David Parry/PA)

Turner is also due to appear in TV series, The Real Dirty Dancing, in which celebrities attempt to recreate scenes from the 1987 film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

“Of course, there was a little bit of ‘no, no, no, I can’t do it’, and felt it was a bit of a stretch to try to become Baby.

“I am the same age as Jennifer Grey is now, but I hope she is proud that someone who is 61 is channelling their inner Baby!

“I was the only person in the show who had actually queued up at a cinema to see the film when it first came out.

“Patrick Swayze was every girl’s dream.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

